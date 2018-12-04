Arthur FieldsBorn 6 August 1888. Died 29 March 1953
Arthur Fields
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1888-08-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ecfa8f1-0354-4eb6-af83-6c29c73017b7
Arthur Fields Biography (Wikipedia)
Arthur Fields (August 6, 1884 – March 29, 1953) was an American singer (baritone) and songwriter.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Arthur Fields Tracks
Sort by
Oh How I Hate To Get Up In The Morning
Arthur Fields
Oh How I Hate To Get Up In The Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh How I Hate To Get Up In The Morning
Last played on
What Kind Of An American Are You?
Arthur Fields
What Kind Of An American Are You?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Kind Of An American Are You?
Last played on
How 'ya Gonna Keep 'em Down On The Farm (After They've Seen Paree)
Arthur Fields
How 'ya Gonna Keep 'em Down On The Farm (After They've Seen Paree)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Plenty of sunshine
Arthur Fields
Plenty of sunshine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Plenty of sunshine
Last played on
Arthur Fields Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist