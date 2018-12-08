Christopher Fox
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mtnj9.jpg
1955-03-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ecd66a3-e46d-4e83-bb18-0c706e877fd2
Christopher Fox Biography (Wikipedia)
Christopher Fox (born 1955 in York) is an English composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Christopher Fox Performances & Interviews
Christopher Fox Tracks
Sort by
Other times,other places
Christopher Fox
Other times,other places
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Other times,other places
Last played on
Topophony
Christopher Fox
Topophony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Topophony
Last played on
Stone.Wind.Rain.Sun
Christopher Fox
Stone.Wind.Rain.Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Stone.Wind.Rain.Sun
Performer
Last played on
His Song
Christopher Fox
His Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
His Song
Last played on
Escalation (feat. Heather Roche)
Christopher Fox
Escalation (feat. Heather Roche)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Escalation (feat. Heather Roche)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Generic Compositions #2,3,5. 4
Christopher Fox
Generic Compositions #2,3,5. 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Generic Compositions #2,3,5. 4
Last played on
Catalogue Irraisoné (1999-2001)
Christopher Fox
Catalogue Irraisoné (1999-2001)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Catalogue Irraisoné (1999-2001)
Ensemble
Last played on
Babel
Christopher Fox
Babel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Babel
Performer
Last played on
The Red Studio (World Premiere)
Christopher Fox
The Red Studio (World Premiere)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
The Red Studio (World Premiere)
Last played on
Blank (2002)
Christopher Fox
Blank (2002)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Blank (2002)
Last played on
The dark road
Christopher Fox
The dark road
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
The dark road
Performer
Last played on
re:play
Anton Lukoszevieze, Aleksander Kolkowski & Christopher Fox
re:play
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
re:play
Performer
Last played on
Source Material (3): The Ascent of Song
Christopher Fox
Source Material (3): The Ascent of Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Source Material (3): The Ascent of Song
30 Ways to Improve Your Life
Christopher Fox
30 Ways to Improve Your Life
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
30 Ways to Improve Your Life
Source Material (2): The Descent of Language
Christopher Fox
Source Material (2): The Descent of Language
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Source Material (2): The Descent of Language
Source Material (1): Origins (d'apres Rousseau)
Christopher Fox
Source Material (1): Origins (d'apres Rousseau)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Source Material (1): Origins (d'apres Rousseau)
Topophony
Christopher Fox
Topophony
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Topophony
Last played on
Republican Bagatelles
Christopher Fox
Republican Bagatelles
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Republican Bagatelles
Performer
Last played on
Preluding
Exaudi
Preluding
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Preluding
Last played on
American Choruses: 2 - Song
Exaudi
American Choruses: 2 - Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
American Choruses: 2 - Song
Last played on
Paired Off
Ian Pace & Christopher Fox
Paired Off
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paired Off
Performer
Last played on
Roger Go To Yellow Three
The Clerks, Christopher Fox & Edward Wickham
Roger Go To Yellow Three
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roger Go To Yellow Three
Performer
Last played on
Rondeau - What goes around
Christopher Fox
Rondeau - What goes around
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Rondeau - What goes around
Last played on
Roger Go To Yellow Three
Christopher Fox
Roger Go To Yellow Three
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Roger Go To Yellow Three
Last played on
Chambre Privee
Christopher Fox
Chambre Privee
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Chambre Privee
Last played on
Sing a New Song
Christopher Fox
Sing a New Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Sing a New Song
Last played on
Babel
Christopher Fox
Babel
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Babel
Last played on
Outsider
Christopher Fox
Outsider
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtnj9.jpglink
Outsider
Last played on
Christopher Fox Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist