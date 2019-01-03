Turin Brakes
1999
Turin Brakes Biography (Wikipedia)
Turin Brakes are an English band, comprising original duo Olly Knights and Gale Paridjanian, and long term collaborators Rob Allum and Eddie Myer. They had a UK top 5 hit in 2003 with their song "Painkiller (Summer Rain)". Since starting out in 1999, the band have sold around 1 million records worldwide. They are currently signed to Cooking Vinyl.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Turin Brakes Performances & Interviews
2018-02-16 Turin Brakes perform live on The Quay Sessions
Turin Brakes - Underdog
2018-02-15 Turin Brakes - Life Forms. Track from new album, filmed live at the Quay Sessions.
Turin Brakes - Life Forms
2017-09-04 Turin Brakes backstage at Lakefest. We wondered what bands are actually asking for on their riders nowadays. So we found out!
Turin Brakes backstage at Lakefest
2013-08-14 Turin Brakes chat with Janice. Turin Brakes join Janice in the Radio 2 studio to talk about recent changes.
Turin Brakes chat with Janice
Turin Brakes Tracks
Lost In The Woods
Turin Brakes
Lost In The Woods
Lost In The Woods
Last played on
Pain Killer
Turin Brakes
Pain Killer
Pain Killer
Last played on
Jack In A Box
Turin Brakes
Jack In A Box
Jack In A Box
Last played on
Jump Start
Turin Brakes
Jump Start
Jump Start
Last played on
Keep Me Around
Turin Brakes
Keep Me Around
Keep Me Around
Last played on
96
Turin Brakes
96
96
Last played on
Save Me
Turin Brakes
Save Me
Save Me
Last played on
Above The Clouds
Turin Brakes
Above The Clouds
Save You
Turin Brakes
Save You
Save You
Last played on
Above The Clouds - Hub Session 04/12/2007
Turin Brakes
Above The Clouds - Hub Session 04/12/2007
Life Forms
Turin Brakes
Life Forms
Life Forms
Last played on
Painkiller (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
Turin Brakes
Painkiller (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
Fishing For A Dream (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
Turin Brakes
Fishing For A Dream (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
Life Forms (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
Turin Brakes
Life Forms (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
Wait
Turin Brakes
Wait
Wait
Last played on
Don't Know Much (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
Turin Brakes
Don't Know Much (The Quay Sessions, 15th Feb 2018)
Playlists featuring Turin Brakes
Upcoming Events
16
Feb
2019
Turin Brakes
Kings Place, London, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/ag2rj5
Coventry, War Memorial Park
2018-05-27T22:19:11
27
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Coventry, War Memorial Park
Turin Brakes Links
