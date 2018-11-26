pragVec
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ec9dc57-32b9-46cd-9146-f7aeba44372c
pragVec Biography (Wikipedia)
PragVEC was a post-punk band from London, formed in 1978. The band name was a contraction of the two words "pragmatism" and "vector", chosen at random.
pragVec Tracks
Stay (Radio 1 Session, 23 Aug 1978)
Toast (Radio 1 Session, 29 Jan 1979)
Hijack (John Peel Session 29 Jan 1979)
The Follower (John Peel session 29th Jan 1979)
Expert (Radio 1 Session, 29 Jan 1979)
Nervous (Radio 1 Session, 23 Aug 1978)
Existential
Cigarettes
The Follower (Radio 1 Session, 29 Jan 1979)
