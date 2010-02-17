Fan Death is a synthpop band formed in Brooklyn, New York City, in 2007 as a collaboration between producer Szam Findlay with vocalists Dandilion Wind Opaine and Marta Jaciubek. Now based in Vancouver, British Columbia, the band currently consists of Findlay and sisters Kasia Elizabeth and Tessa Marie as vocalists. The band is named after the South Korean myth that suggests that sleeping in an enclosed room with an electric fan running can cause asphyxiation.

In 2008, Erol Alkan remixed and released their debut single "Veronica's Veil" on his Phantasy Sounds label. The following year, Tokyo-based independent label Big Love Records released the EP Cannibal featuring remixes from CfCf and Manderson. To date Fan Death has played shows with Florence and the Machine, Metronomy, Telepathe, Late of the Pier and Franz Ferdinand as well as at the Afisha festival in Moscow and in Mexico City. The band has been featured in international magazines such as the NME, The Fader, Nylon, The Guardian, Dazed & Confused and on the cover of Italian fashion magazine Pig surrounded by naked men.