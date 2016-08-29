Wilson SimonalBorn 26 February 1939. Died 25 June 2000
Wilson Simonal
1939-02-26
Wilson Simonal Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilson Simonal de Castro, was a Brazilian singer, born in Rio de Janeiro on February 23, 1938. He died in São Paulo on June 25, 2000. He was a singer with great success in the 1960s and in the first two years of the 1970s decade. He was married and had two sons: Wilson Simoninha and Max de Castro both are artists today. He also had a daughter, named Patricia.
Although relatively unknown outside of South America, two of his biggest hits were successfully covered by Sérgio Mendes-- "Pais Tropical" and "Sá Marina" (the latter as "Pretty World" with English lyrics by Marilyn and Alan Bergman).
Wilson Simonal Tracks
Pais Tropical
Wilson Simonal
Pais Tropical
Balanco Zana Sul
Wilson Simonal
Balanco Zana Sul
Balanco Zana Sul
Sarava
Wilson Simonal
Sarava
Sarava
Aqui É O Pais Do Futebol
Wilson Simonal
Aqui É O Pais Do Futebol
Aqui É O Pais Do Futebol
Performer
Pata Pata
Wilson Simonal
Pata Pata
Pata Pata
Nem Vem Que Nao Tem
Wilson Simonal
Nem Vem Que Nao Tem
Nem Vem Que Nao Tem
Wilson Simonal Links
