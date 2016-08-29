Wilson Simonal de Castro, was a Brazilian singer, born in Rio de Janeiro on February 23, 1938. He died in São Paulo on June 25, 2000. He was a singer with great success in the 1960s and in the first two years of the 1970s decade. He was married and had two sons: Wilson Simoninha and Max de Castro both are artists today. He also had a daughter, named Patricia.

Although relatively unknown outside of South America, two of his biggest hits were successfully covered by Sérgio Mendes-- "Pais Tropical" and "Sá Marina" (the latter as "Pretty World" with English lyrics by Marilyn and Alan Bergman).