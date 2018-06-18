Irma UrrilaBorn 29 January 1943
Irma Urrila
1943-01-29
Irma Urrila Biography (Wikipedia)
Irma Urrila (born 29 January 1943 in Helsinki) is a Finnish operatic soprano, best known internationally for her role as Pamina in Ingmar Bergman's 1975 film production of Mozart's opera, The Magic Flute.
In 1967, she sang the role of Marzelline in a film version of Beethoven's Fidelio from the Savonlinna Opera Festival, and in 1978 she sang Tatjana in a film version of Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin.
Irma Urrila Tracks
Le Nozze di Figaro, Act 4: Susanna's aria 'Deh vieni, non tardar'
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Le Nozze di Figaro, Act 4: Susanna's aria 'Deh vieni, non tardar'
Le Nozze di Figaro, Act 4: Susanna's aria 'Deh vieni, non tardar'
Pamina's aria: Ach, ich fuhl's, es ist verschwunden - from The Magic Flute
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
Pamina's aria: Ach, ich fuhl's, es ist verschwunden - from The Magic Flute
Pamina's aria: Ach, ich fuhl's, es ist verschwunden - from The Magic Flute
