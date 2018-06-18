Irma Urrila (born 29 January 1943 in Helsinki) is a Finnish operatic soprano, best known internationally for her role as Pamina in Ingmar Bergman's 1975 film production of Mozart's opera, The Magic Flute.

In 1967, she sang the role of Marzelline in a film version of Beethoven's Fidelio from the Savonlinna Opera Festival, and in 1978 she sang Tatjana in a film version of Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin.