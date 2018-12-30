Brett YoungAmerican country singer. Born 23 March 1981
Brett Young
1981-03-23
Brett Young Biography (Wikipedia)
Brett Charles Young (born March 23, 1981) is an American country pop singer-songwriter from Orange County, California. He was a college baseball pitcher but took up songwriting after an elbow injury. His self-titled debut EP, produced by Dann Huff, was released by Republic Nashville on February 12, 2016. The lead single, "Sleep Without You", was released on April 11.
Brett Young Performances & Interviews
- Brett Young - Acoustic Session & Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060qrqc.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p060qrqc.jpg2018-03-10T19:21:24.000ZLive in Glasgow for Country to Country 2018.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p060qyrp
Brett Young - Acoustic Session & Interview
Brett Young Tracks
Ticket To LA
Brett Young
Ticket To LA
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
Ticket To LA
Last played on
Mary Did You Know
Brett Young
Mary Did You Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
Mary Did You Know
Last played on
The Ship And The Bottle
Brett Young
The Ship And The Bottle
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
The Ship And The Bottle
Last played on
Change Your Name
Brett Young
Change Your Name
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
Change Your Name
Last played on
1, 2, 3 Mississippi
Brett Young
1, 2, 3 Mississippi
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
1, 2, 3 Mississippi
Last played on
Reason To Stay
Brett Young
Reason To Stay
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
Reason To Stay
Last played on
Here Tonight.
Brett Young
Here Tonight.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
Here Tonight.
Last played on
In Case You Didn't Know
Brett Young
In Case You Didn't Know
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
In Case You Didn't Know
Last played on
Mercy
Brett Young
Mercy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
Mercy
Last played on
Mercy (Live At CMA Music Fest 2018)
Brett Young
Brett Young
Mercy (Live At CMA Music Fest 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
Mercy (Live At CMA Music Fest 2018)
Last played on
Like I Loved You (Live At CMA Music Fest 2018)
Brett Young
Brett Young
Like I Loved You (Live At CMA Music Fest 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
Sleep Without You
Brett Young
Sleep Without You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
Sleep Without You
Last played on
Like I Loved You
Brett Young
Like I Loved You
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
Like I Loved You
Last played on
In Case You Didn't Know (Another Country C2C session)
Brett Young
Brett Young
In Case You Didn't Know (Another Country C2C session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
Sleep Without You (Another Country C2C session)
Brett Young
Brett Young
Sleep Without You (Another Country C2C session)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
Beautiful Believer
Brett Young
Beautiful Believer
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
Beautiful Believer
Last played on
You Ain't Here to Kiss Me
Brett Young
Brett Young
You Ain't Here to Kiss Me
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
You Ain't Here to Kiss Me
Last played on
O Holy Night
Brett Young
O Holy Night
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
O Holy Night
Last played on
Makin' Me Say
Brett Young
Makin' Me Say
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p061qgm4.jpglink
Makin' Me Say
Last played on
