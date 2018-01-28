PrashanthiniBorn 28 September 1983
Prashanthini
1983-09-28
Prashanthini Biography (Wikipedia)
Prashanthini (Tamil: பிரசாந்தினி) is a playback singer singing predominantly in Tamil. She is the daughter of famous veteran playback singer Malaysia Vasudevan and sister of Yugendran.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Prashanthini Tracks
Mohini Rage Jaya Jaya Devi
Nithyasree Mahadevan
