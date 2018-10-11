Štefan Róbl
Štefan Róbl Tracks
Prague Waltzes
Antonín Dvořák
Prague Waltzes
Overture to the "King and the Charcoal Burner" [Kral a Uhlir] (1874)
Antonín Dvořák
Overture to the "King and the Charcoal Burner" [Kral a Uhlir] (1874)
Overture from Iphigenie en Aulide
Christoph Willibald Gluck
Overture from Iphigenie en Aulide
Legend in C major (Molto maestoso) (Op.59 No.4)
Antonín Dvořák
Legend in C major (Molto maestoso) (Op.59 No.4)
Valse-fantasie in B minor
Mikhail Ivanovich Glinka
Valse-fantasie in B minor
Legend No.1 in D minor (Op.59) (Allegretto)
Antonín Dvořák
Legend No.1 in D minor (Op.59) (Allegretto)
Overture to Hermina im Venusberg (Hermania in Venus' cave) (Operetta of 1886)
Ján Levoslav Bella
Overture to Hermina im Venusberg (Hermania in Venus' cave) (Operetta of 1886)
Symphony No.11 in E flat major
Joseph Haydn
Symphony No.11 in E flat major
Overture from "Le Cheval de bronze"
Daniel‐François‐Esprit Auber
Overture from "Le Cheval de bronze"
