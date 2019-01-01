Aaron KwokBorn 26 October 1965
Aaron Kwok
Aaron Kwok Fu-shing (born 26 October 1965) is a Hong Kong singer, dancer and actor. Active since the 1980s, Kwok is considered one of the "Four Heavenly Kings" of Hong Kong. Kwok's onstage dancing and displays is influenced by Michael Jackson. While most of his songs are in the dance-pop genre, he has experimented with rock and roll, ballad, rock, R&B, soul, electronica and traditional Chinese music.
Kwok earned 130 million HKD in 2014. He received the "Ten Most Outstanding Young Persons Award" in 2003.[citation needed]
