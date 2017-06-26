Robi Botos
Robi Botos is a Hungarian-Canadian Musician, Composer.He has recorded several albums as a leader and was the winner of the TD Grand Jazz Award at the 2012 Montreal International Jazz Festival. In 2016, Botos won the Juno Award for Best Jazz Album of the Year (Solo) for his recording of Movin' Forward.
Close to you
Burt Bacharach
Close to you
Close to you
Seven Minds
Dave Young, Dave Young, Kevin Turcotte, Robi Botos & Frank Botos
Seven Minds
Seven Minds
