Martha McLorinan
Martha McLorinan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2eb7b59d-16c4-4b61-bd91-857afb858790
Martha McLorinan Tracks
Sort by
The Drowned Lovers
Judith Bingham
The Drowned Lovers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04r952p.jpglink
The Drowned Lovers
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2013: Prom 11: Stockhausen
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e925v2
Royal Albert Hall
2013-07-19T21:55:11
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p01d37d2.jpg
19
Jul
2013
Proms 2013: Prom 11: Stockhausen
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist