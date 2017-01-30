CharizmaUS rapper. Born 6 July 1973. Died 16 December 1993
Charizma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1973-07-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2eb5e4d1-ea42-4bec-a9db-368df8e9e077
Charizma Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Edward Hicks Jr. (July 6, 1973 – December 16, 1993), also known by his stage name Charizma, was an MC from Milpitas, California, United States. He is best known for his work with Peanut Butter Wolf; the two artists formed a duo after meeting in 1990 but their musical partnership was cut short following Charizma's murder in 1993.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Charizma Tracks
Sort by
Methods
Charizma
Methods
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01zx220.jpglink
Methods
Last played on
My World Premiere
Charizma
My World Premiere
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My World Premiere
Performer
Last played on
Charizma Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist