2006
AJR Biography
AJR is an American indie pop band composed of multi-instrumentalist brothers Adam, Jack and Ryan Met. The band is a DIY pop group who write, produce and mix their own material in the living room of their Chelsea apartment. Their top 4 successful songs include "Weak", "I'm Ready", “Burn The House Down” and "Sober Up". Their music style has been described as "electric", combining elements of pop, doo-wop, electronic, and dubstep.
The band name "AJR" comes from the first initials of Adam, Jack, and Ryan.
AJR Tracks
Burn The House Down
Burn The House Down
Sober Up (feat. Rivers Cuomo)
Sober Up (feat. Rivers Cuomo)
Weak (feat. Louisa Johnson)
Weak (feat. Louisa Johnson)
I'm Ready
I'm Ready
