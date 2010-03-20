Víctor Alberto Gil Mallma (1930; Huancayo – July 14, 1975; Lima), better known as Picaflor de Los Andes, was a Peruvian folk singer. In his childhood, he worked as a driver, painter, construction worker, and bricklayer. He sold approximately 80,000 copies of the single "Corazón mañoso" in 1960, thereby becoming a cultural icon and obtaining the name "Picaflor de los Andes".

He died on July 14, 1975, in the district of La Oroya; there were more than 100,000 people at his burial.