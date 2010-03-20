Picaflor de los AndesBorn 8 April 1930. Died 15 July 1975
Picaflor de los Andes
1930-04-08
Picaflor de los Andes Biography (Wikipedia)
Víctor Alberto Gil Mallma (1930; Huancayo – July 14, 1975; Lima), better known as Picaflor de Los Andes, was a Peruvian folk singer. In his childhood, he worked as a driver, painter, construction worker, and bricklayer. He sold approximately 80,000 copies of the single "Corazón mañoso" in 1960, thereby becoming a cultural icon and obtaining the name "Picaflor de los Andes".
He died on July 14, 1975, in the district of La Oroya; there were more than 100,000 people at his burial.
Picaflor de los Andes Tracks
Carrito de Pasajeros (Traveller's cart)
Picaflor de los Andes
Carrito de Pasajeros (Traveller's cart)
Un Pasajero en tu Camino
Picaflor de los Andes
Un Pasajero en tu Camino
Un Pasajero en tu Camino
