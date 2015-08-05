Mo PitneyBorn 24 March 1993
Mo Pitney
1993-03-24
Mo Pitney Biography (Wikipedia)
Morgan Daniel "Mo" Pitney (born March 24, 1993 in Cherry Valley, Illinois) is an American country music singer. In May 2014, he signed to Curb Records. He has released one studio album: Behind This Guitar (2016).
