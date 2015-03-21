The Jaggerz are an American rock band from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. They came to national attention with their single "The Rapper" which was released on the Kama Sutra label. "The Rapper" was #1 in the Record World Charts and #2 in the Billboard Hot 100 chart in March 1970. Having sold over one million copies the recording received a gold record awarded by the R.I.A.A..

The band's name derives from the Pittsburgh English slang term, "jagger bush," meaning a thorny bush. They were managed by The Skyliners manager, Joe Rock.