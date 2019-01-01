GirlfriendFormed 1991. Disbanded 1994
Girlfriend
1991
Girlfriend Biography (Wikipedia)
Girlfriend was a five-girl pop group from Australia, formed in 1991. Their debut album Make It Come True was released in 1992 and contained four ARIA top 50 singles, including the #1 hit, "Take It From Me". The group also became recognised for its fashion sense, with their flower hats becoming a symbol of the band; at one point, they had their own clothing line.
After the departure of lead vocalist Robyn Loau, the group changed its name to GF4.
