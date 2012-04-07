Los Zafiros (The Sapphires) were a Cuban close-harmony vocal group working from 1961 until 1970. The group was part of the filín (feeling) movement, inspired by American doo-wop groups such as The Platters. Their music was a fusion of Cuban genres, such as the bolero, with doo-wop, ballads, R&B, calypso, Bossa Nova and early rock and roll.