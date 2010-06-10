Bryan MacLeanBorn 25 September 1946. Died 25 December 1998
Bryan MacLean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1946-09-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2eac1be7-aff4-43f4-94a2-9ff3bffa57df
Bryan MacLean Biography (Wikipedia)
Bryan Andrew MacLean (September 25, 1946 – December 25, 1998) was an American singer, guitarist and songwriter, best known for his work with the influential rock band Love. His famous compositions for Love include "Alone Again Or," "Old Man," and "Orange Skies."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bryan MacLean Tracks
Sort by
Alone Again Or
Bryan MacLean
Alone Again Or
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Alone Again Or
Last played on
Bryan MacLean Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist