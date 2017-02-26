Kay ArmenBorn 2 November 1915. Died 3 October 2011
Kay Armen
1915-11-02
Kay Armen Biography (Wikipedia)
Armenuhi Manoogian (Armenian: Արմենուհի Մանուկյան); November 2, 1915 – October 3, 2011), better known by her stage name Kay Armen (Armenian: Քեյ Արմեն), was an American Armenian singer popular during the 1940s and 1950s. Her career in show business spanned almost six decades, as she worked in radio, television, onstage and in film. She wrote multiple songs, performed in nightclubs and recorded many records.
