Dimitra Papadea (Greek: Δήμητρα Παπαδέα,, born 21 August 1991), known professionally as Demy, is a Greek singer who is signed with the Greek independent label Panik Records. Until today Demy has released 2 Studio albums. "#1" in 2012, which became Platinum album and "Rodino Oniro" in 2014, which became Gold album. In 2017 she released "Demy", a collection of all of her english songs and later she released the album "Kontra" including two new songs and older songs and collaborations that hadn't been included in an album up to that time. Demy has achieved 8 No.1 songs and 2 No.1 EPs (Extended Plays) at the Greek charts so far. She also combined music and acting by having taken part in 5 Musicals from 2012 to 2017.

Since the beginning of her career, Demy has been nominated 30 times for a MAD Video Music Awards (Annual Greek Awards). Up to now, she has won 11 VMAs, including "Best New Artist" and "Best Female Artist" and she holds the record of the 4th most awarded artist in the history of the Greek VMAs. She has been awarded by the "MAD VMA Cyprus" (Annual Cyprus Awards) and by the "SuperFM Radio Cyprus". Also, she won at the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMA) at the category "Best Greek Act", among other greek artists and has been chosen as the favoutite greek artist at the international Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2018.