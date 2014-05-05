Kristina Train (born January 17, 1982 in New York City as Kristina Beaty) is an American singer-songwriter and musician who has lived in London, United Kingdom since 2010. Her music blends influences from country, soul, gospel, blues, folk, and jazz.

Kristina was born in New York City and raised in Savannah, Georgia, where she and her mother moved to when she was 11 years old. She is of Norwegian, Italian, and Irish heritage. At the age of four, Kristina started studying classical violin. She sang in church and school choirs. In 1999, she joined the soul outfit The Looters, often backing vocalist Rosa King on tour.

In 2001 Train played a showcase in New York City for Blue Note Records. Executives Bruce Lundvall and Arif Mardin subsequently invited Train to sign to Blue Note. Train left school to pursue music full-time, moving to New York and signing with Blue Note.