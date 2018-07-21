The Haunted60s Canadian garage rock band. Formed 1965. Disbanded 1971
The Haunted
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1965
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ea50b7a-4bce-4ba9-9474-3d6dbfae0284
The Haunted Biography (Wikipedia)
The Haunted were a Canadian garage rock band from Montreal, Quebec. The band was formed by Jurgen Peter (guitar) in 1965, and went on to release several records before finally disbanding in 1971. They were among the first Canadian bands to achieve a level of success in their musical genre.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Haunted Tracks
Sort by
1-2-5
The Haunted
1-2-5
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1-2-5
Last played on
Horror Show
The Haunted
Horror Show
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Horror Show
Last played on
The Haunted Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist