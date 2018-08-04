Anthony NewmanBorn 12 May 1941
Anthony Newman
1941-05-12
Anthony Newman Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony Newman (born May 12, 1941) is an American classical musician. While mostly known as an organist, Newman is also a harpsichordist, pedal harpsichordist, pianist, fortepianist, composer, conductor, writer, and teacher. A specialist in music of the Baroque period, particularly the works of Johann Sebastian Bach, Newman considers himself to have played an important role in the movement towards historically informed performance. He has collaborated with noted musicians such as Kathleen Battle, Julius Baker, Itzhak Perlman, Eugenia Zukerman, Jean-Pierre Rampal, Leonard Bernstein and Wynton Marsalis for whom he arranged and conducted In Gabriel’s Garden, the most popular classical record of 1996.
Sonata à 5 No 1 in D major
Brandenburg concerto no. 2 (BWV.1047) in F major, 3rd movement; Allegro assai
Symphony No 3 in C minor, Op 78, 'Organ Symphony' (Finale)
Rondeau
Phaëton, Op 39
Trumpet Voluntary
Sonata in F minor TWV.41:f1 for bassoon or flute and continuo [Der getreue Music-Meister] (feat. Anthony Newman & Michala Petri)
The Prince of Denmark’s March (feat. Wynton Marsalis, Anthony Newman & English Chamber Orchestra)
