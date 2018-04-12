Richard LainhartAmerican electronic musician. Born 14 February 1953. Died 30 December 2011
Richard Lainhart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1953-02-14
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ea2b426-92d6-4d7a-9337-8883a608418b
Richard Lainhart Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Lainhart (February 14, 1953 – December 30, 2011) was an American composer of electronic music that combines analog and digital instrumentation with extended performance techniques derived from traditional acoustic instruments. Lainhart's music is particularly associated with the renaissance of modular analog synthesis, and frequently performed with a Buchla 200e modular synthesizer controlled by a Haken Audio Continuum multidimensional keyboard controller.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Lainhart Tracks
Sort by
White Night
Richard Lainhart
White Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
White Night
Last played on
Richard Lainhart Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist