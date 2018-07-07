Ayub OgadaBorn 1952
Ayub Ogada
1952
Ayub Ogada Biography
Job Seda (born 1956), better known as Ayub Ogada, is a Kenya-born artist. He is a singer favoring the nyatiti (an eight-stringed lyre with its origins credited to the Luo, a tribe in Western Kenya) as his characteristic instrument. His music is known to have a natural feel to it, having songs of birds, the calls of animals and the sounds of children playing in the background.
Ayub Ogada is also an actor landing major roles in films including the Academy Award Winning Out of Africa (1985) and Kitchen Toto (1987).
Ayub Ogada Tracks
Kothbiro
Ayub Ogada
Kothbiro
Kothbiro
Kodhi
Ayub Ogada
Kodhi
Kodhi
Kodhi
Ayub Ogada
Kodhi
Kodhi
Dero
Ayub Ogada
Dero
Dero
Ondiek (hyena)
Ayub Ogada
Ondiek (hyena)
Ondiek (hyena)
Dala (home)
Ayub Ogada
Dala (home)
Dala (home)
