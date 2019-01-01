Costa CordalisBorn 1 May 1944
Costa Cordalis
1944-05-01
Costa Cordalis Biography (Wikipedia)
Costa Cordalis (Greek: Κώστας Κορδαλής; born 1 May 1944) is a German schlager singer of Greek origin.
Born Konstantinos Cordalis in Elateia, Phthiotis, Greece, Cordalis moved to Germany in 1963. His 1976 song "Anita" reached the top ten in Germany, Switzerland, and Austria. In 2004, he competed and won in the reality television game show Ich bin ein Star – Holt mich hier raus!. In the same year he admitted that he had made a “Facelifting” in the Bodenseeklinik to look younger. Cordalis competed for Greece in the FIS Nordic World Ski Championships 1985.
He has a son, Lucas, and a daughter, Kiki.
