Twoloud, formerly stylized as twoloud, now stylized as TWOLOUD, is the name of a German DJ musical project consisting of members Manuel Reuter (also known as Manian), Alexander Thomas (Alex Castle) along with Dennis Nicholls (aka D-Style). The project was founded in 2013 and are active mainly in the genres of progressive house and big room house. Although the project's anonymity has been revealed in mid-2014, the musicians were asking to be judged only by their music, not faces.

The project TWOLOUD was founded in the summer of 2013 by the DJs Manuel Reuter, Alexander Thomas and Dennis Nicholls. Reuter and Nicholls were both previously members of Spencer & Hill. In October 2013 they released their first single Big Bang, which fused big room house with trance elements. The inclusion of this song on compilations such as "Future Trance" and "Nature One" and a remix by the Dutch DJ hardstyle duo Bass Modulators boosted its popularity. After great success with tracks on music platforms like Beatport and Spotify, TWOLOUD signed a contract with the successful Dutch record label Spinnin' Records.