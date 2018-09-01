Sweet DreamsUK entry in the 1983 Eurovision Song Contest. Formed 1983. Disbanded 1983
Sweet Dreams
1983
Sweet Dreams Biography (Wikipedia)
Sweet Dreams was a British vocal trio composed of Carrie Gray, Helen Kray and Bobby McVay. This teen trio represented the UK in Eurovision 1983 with the song "I'm Never Giving Up".
