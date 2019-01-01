Michael SarverAmerican Idol. Born 26 March 1981
Michael Sarver
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1981-03-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e956f4c-8564-4430-a8f3-9319d0f9481a
Michael Sarver Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Sarver (born March 28, 1981) is an American singer from Jasper, Texas, who was the tenth place finalist on the eighth season of American Idol.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Michael Sarver Tracks
Sort by
Michael Sarver Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist