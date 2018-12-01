Syl JohnsonBorn 1 July 1936
Syl Johnson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1936-07-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e8cbd3d-44c0-4725-89e0-7db8010aa832
Syl Johnson Biography (Wikipedia)
Sylvester "Syl" Johnson (born July 1, 1936) is an American blues and soul singer and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Syl Johnson Tracks
Sort by
I Hear The Love Chimes
Syl Johnson
I Hear The Love Chimes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Hear The Love Chimes
Last played on
We Did It
Syl Johnson
We Did It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Did It
Last played on
Take Me To The River
Syl Johnson
Take Me To The River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Do It
Syl Johnson
Don't Do It
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Do It
Last played on
Different Strokes
Syl Johnson
Different Strokes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Different Strokes
Last played on
I'm Talkin' Bout Freedom
Syl Johnson
I'm Talkin' Bout Freedom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Talkin' Bout Freedom
Last played on
Is It Because I'm Black
Syl Johnson
Is It Because I'm Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Is It Because I'm Black
Last played on
I Wanna Know
Syl Johnson
I Wanna Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Wanna Know
Last played on
Come On Sock It To Me
Syl Johnson
Come On Sock It To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me And Bobby McGee
Syl Johnson
Me And Bobby McGee
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Me And Bobby McGee
Last played on
Ms. Fine Brown Frame
Syl Johnson
Ms. Fine Brown Frame
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Could I Be Falling In Love
Syl Johnson
Could I Be Falling In Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Could I Be Falling In Love
Last played on
I Hate I Walked Away
Syl Johnson
I Hate I Walked Away
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Hate I Walked Away
Last played on
Wind, Blow Her Back My Way
Syl Johnson
Wind, Blow Her Back My Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wind, Blow Her Back My Way
Last played on
Bustin' Up Or Bustin' Out
Syl Johnson
Bustin' Up Or Bustin' Out
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bustin' Up Or Bustin' Out
Last played on
Double Whammy (Abaccadaba)
Syl Johnson
Double Whammy (Abaccadaba)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Double Whammy (Abaccadaba)
Last played on
Back For A Taste Of Your Love
Syl Johnson
Back For A Taste Of Your Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Do It' (Scratch and Sniff Edit)
Syl Johnson
Don't Do It' (Scratch and Sniff Edit)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Playlists featuring Syl Johnson
Syl Johnson Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist