Stand Atlantic Biography (Wikipedia)
Stand Atlantic are an Australian rock/pop/punk band from Sydney, formed in 2014. The band consists of vocalist/guitarist Bonnie Fraser, guitarist David Potter and drummer Jonno Panichi.
Stand Atlantic gained prominence in the Australian music scene with the release of their demo EP, A Place Apart in 2015. The band signed with Rude Records in 2017 and released a new single, 'Coffee at Midnight', that landed them positive reviews. They released an EP, Sidewinder, in September 2017.
Stand Atlantic have toured with international bands, New Found Glory, State Champs, As It Is, This Wild Life, Neck Deep, and Trophy Eyes along with popular national acts in With Confidence, Short Stack and Young Lions.
Skinny Dipping
Stand Atlantic
Skinny Dipping
Skinny Dipping
Lavender Bones
Stand Atlantic
Lavender Bones
Lavender Bones
Upcoming Events
29
Mar
2019
Stand Atlantic, Shaded
The Key Club, Leeds, UK
30
Mar
2019
Stand Atlantic
Star & Garter, London, UK
30
Mar
2019
Stand Atlantic
Star & Garter, Manchester, UK
31
Mar
2019
Stand Atlantic
Think Tank?, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
1
Apr
2019
Stand Atlantic
King Tut's Wah Wah Hut, Glasgow, UK
