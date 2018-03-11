Obituary is an American death metal band formed in Tampa, Florida, in 1984. Initially called Executioner, the band changed their name to Xecutioner in 1986 to avoid confusion with the thrash metal band Executioner from Boston, and then changed their name once again to Obituary in 1988. The band's current lineup consists of vocalist John Tardy, drummer Donald Tardy, rhythm guitarist Trevor Peres, bassist Terry Butler, and lead guitarist Kenny Andrews. Obituary has gone through several lineup changes, with the Tardy brothers and Peres being the only constant members. The band was a fundamental act in the development of death metal music, and is one of the most successful death metal bands of all time. To date, Obituary has released ten studio albums, and with the exception of their 1997–2003 split, they continue to perform live around the world.