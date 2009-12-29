Terry Poison is an Israeli electro band. It consists of Louise Kahn (lead vocals, guitar), Anna Landesman (synth bass) and Idan Bruno Grife (main producer, computers and synth guitar). Former band members: Gili Saar (keys), Petite Meller (vox) and Issar Tennenbaum (Rockfour).[citation needed]

Their Debut album "Terry Poison" was released in Israel of which 3 of the albums tracks made it number 1 on all national radio charts.[citation needed] In 2010 they were selected by Depeche Mode to open for them in Ramat Gan's stadium. Wrote and recorded ‘Little doll’, the theme song for a TV serial "Dolls". Touring through US and Europe they have played at festivals such as SXSW, Sziget, Berlin Pride, Fusion, Rock en Seine. After many years together, the band stopped working and performing in 2015. The members live today in different countries and are involved in new projects