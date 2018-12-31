Del ShannonBorn 30 December 1934. Died 8 February 1990
Del Shannon
1934-12-30
Del Shannon Biography (Wikipedia)
Del Shannon (born Charles Weedon Westover; December 30, 1934 – February 8, 1990) was an American rock and roll and country musician and singer-songwriter, best known for his 1961 number 1 Billboard hit "Runaway".
Del Shannon Performances & Interviews
Del Shannon Tracks
Runaway
Del Shannon
Runaway
Runaway
Hats Off to Larry
Del Shannon
Hats Off to Larry
Hats Off to Larry
Little Town Flirt
Del Shannon
Little Town Flirt
Little Town Flirt
Swiss Maid
Del Shannon
Swiss Maid
Swiss Maid
The Answer to Everything
Del Shannon
The Answer to Everything
The Answer to Everything
Keep Searchin' (We'll Follow The Sun)
Del Shannon
Keep Searchin' (We'll Follow The Sun)
Keep Searchin
Del Shannon
Keep Searchin
Keep Searchin
Two Kinds of Teardrops
Del Shannon
Two Kinds of Teardrops
Two Kinds of Teardrops
The Swiss Maid
Del Shannon
The Swiss Maid
The Swiss Maid
Sue's Gotta Be Mine
Del Shannon
Sue's Gotta Be Mine
Sue's Gotta Be Mine
