Bob Log IIIBorn 21 November 1969
Bob Log III
1969-11-21
Bob Log III Biography (Wikipedia)
Bob Log III (born November 21, 1969) is an American slide guitar one-man band based in Tucson, Arizona, and Melbourne, Australia. During performances, he plays old Silvertone archtop guitars, wears a full body human cannonball suit, and a helmet wired to a telephone receiver, which allows him to devote his hands and feet to guitar and drums. His show has been described as a blues punk guitar dance party. Log tours internationally, performing about 150 shows each year; he has made tours of North America, Europe, Japan and Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Iceland.
Bob Log III Tracks
Put That There
Do That Thing You Think You Did That Thing To
Move It Wrong
String Around A Stick
Bump Pow
Bucktooth Potato
Upcoming Events
22
Mar
2019
Bob Log III
The Jazz Cafe, London, UK
24
Mar
2019
Bob Log III
Foxlowe Arts Centre, Leek, UK
26
Mar
2019
Bob Log III
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
27
Mar
2019
Bob Log III
The Cluny, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
30
Mar
2019
Bob Log III
Jacaranda Records Phase One, Liverpool, UK
