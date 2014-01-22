Revenge of the Psychotronic Man
Revenge of the Psychotronic Man are a fast-paced punk band with hardcore influences based in Manchester, United Kingdom, and formed in 2004. They are sometimes referred to as Revenge Of..., Revenge or RPM. The band has had music released in the UK, mainland Europe and the US and has toured the UK and mainland Europe extensively.
Needles To Say
Needles To Say
Needles To Say
An Aggressive Lecture (BBC Maida Vale Session)
An Aggressive Lecture (BBC Maida Vale Session)
The Suffering (BBC Maida Vale Session)
The Suffering (BBC Maida Vale Session)
15 Million Merits (BBC Maida Vale Session)
15 Million Merits (BBC Maida Vale Session)
Captain Gin Vs The Victory Gin
Captain Gin Vs The Victory Gin
Captain Gin Vs The Victory Gin
Another Way
Another Way
Another Way
An Aggressive Lecture
An Aggressive Lecture
An Aggressive Lecture
D.I.Why?
D.I.Why?
D.I.Why?
Drinking In The Van
Drinking In The Van
Drinking In The Van
