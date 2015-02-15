Esther O'Connor
Esther O'Connor
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e853c31-afcd-421d-a0bc-e6c4a459d8b1
Esther O'Connor Tracks
Sort by
Fire Up Ahead
Ashton Lane
Fire Up Ahead
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6gjm.jpglink
Fire Up Ahead
Last played on
RIGHT HERE
Esther O'Connor
RIGHT HERE
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
RIGHT HERE
Last played on
Lost Innocence
Esther O'Connor
Lost Innocence
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Lost Innocence
Last played on
Saturday Man
Esther O'Connor
Saturday Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Saturday Man
Last played on
Sailing Solar Wind
Esther O'Connor
Sailing Solar Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sailing Solar Wind
Last played on
SATURDAY MAN (Bob Harris Jingle Version)
Esther O'Connor
SATURDAY MAN (Bob Harris Jingle Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Esther O'Connor Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Marti Pellow on his Wet Wet Wet 80s
-
You'll never hear Angel Eyes the same way again!
-
Marti Pellow Live Session
-
Justin Currie and The Pallbearers - Driving With The Brakes On
-
Justin Currie and The Pallbearers - I Love The Sea
-
Justin Currie
-
Marti Pellow: "Enough time has passed that I can look back and say "that's not a bad song we wrote there"!"
-
Justin Currie Interview
-
Justin Currie live in session
Back to artist