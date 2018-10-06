The Ying Yang Twins are an American hip hop duo consisting of Kaine (born Eric Jackson on December 16, 1978) and D-Roc (born Deongelo Holmes on February 23, 1979). The group debuted in 2000 and rose to mainstream popularity in 2003 collaborating with Britney Spears on her album In the Zone and with Lil Jon on "Get Low". In 2004 and 2005, Ying Yang Twins became more popular with party singles "Salt Shaker", "Wait (The Whisper Song)", "Shake" and "Badd". They have received notoriety for their song "Halftime (featuring Homebwoi)" which is played at New Orleans Saints homegames after most touchdowns. In 2008, the hip hop duo released The Official Work mixtape. In 2009, they followed with their Ying Yang Forever mixtape. Just three months later, the duo released Legendary Status: Ying Yang Twins Greatest Hits. As recently as 2013, the Ying Ying Twins released Ass in session and Twurk or Die mixtape.