AnagramCanadian punk band. Formed 2003. Disbanded 13 April 2012
Anagram
2003
Anagram Biography (Wikipedia)
Anagram was a Canadian punk rock band from Oshawa, Ontario, Canada later based out of Toronto. The group is known for loud, frenzied and sometimes violent live shows.
Anagram Tracks
Rowbot
Anagram
Rowbot
Rowbot
