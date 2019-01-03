The WhispersUS R&B/dance vocal group. Formed 1964
The Whispers
1964
The Whispers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Whispers are an American group from Los Angeles, California, who have scored hit records since the late 1960s. The Whispers were inducted into the Vocal Group Hall of Fame in 2003, and were winners of the Rhythm and Blues Foundation's Pioneer Award in 2008. By popular vote, the group was inducted into The SoulMusic Hall Of Fame at SoulMusic.com in December 2012, and The Official R&B Music Hall of Fame in 2014.
The Whispers Tracks
And The Beat Goes On
The Whispers
And The Beat Goes On
And The Beat Goes On
It's A Love Thing
The Whispers
It's A Love Thing
It's A Love Thing
Funky Christmas
The Whispers
Funky Christmas
Funky Christmas
Rock Steady
The Whispers
Rock Steady
Rock Steady
Make It With You
The Whispers
Make It With You
Make It With You
This Kind Of Lovin'
The Whispers
This Kind Of Lovin'
This Kind Of Lovin'
