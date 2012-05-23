Kristen HallBorn 26 October 1964
Kristen Hall
1964-10-26
Kristen Hall Biography
Kristen Alyson Hall (born October 24, 1962) is an American folk rock singer-songwriter and a founding member of the country music group Sugarland. She had a solo career and released several albums, formed the country band Sugarland, and more recently has been involved in songwriting collaborations with Courtney Jaye.
Ex-Old Man
Kristen Hall
Ex-Old Man
Ex-Old Man
Last played on
