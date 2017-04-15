Martin Powell (born 19 July 1973 in Sheffield, South Yorkshire, England) is an English musician. In 1991, Powell auditioned for the position of bass player in the band My Dying Bride, but was turned down as the band had just filled the position.[citation needed]Upon informing the band he was also a violin and keyboard player, he was hired as a session musician, before becoming the band's permanent violinist and keyboardist.

Around 1998, Powell and My Dying Bride parted ways and he joined Anathema, in the role of live keyboardist, only to depart two years later. In 2000, Powell joined the British heavy metal band Cradle of Filth along with drummer Adrian Erlandsson and guitarist Paul Allender after the departure of Les 'Lecter' Smith. The band then went to record the album Midian. The following year, the band released their transitional mini-album Bitter Suites to Succubi. In 2003 They released the album Damnation and a Day using a small orchestra and choral section for which Powell wrote the score. Powell wrote several songs for both that album and was also a songwriter for the band's 2004 album Nymphetamine on which he played guitars on several tracks as well as keyboard duties. In 2005, Powell and CoF parted ways.