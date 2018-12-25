Bill LeeAmerican singer, Disney character voice talent. Born 21 August 1916. Died 15 November 1980
Bill Lee
1916-08-21
Bill Lee Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Lee (August 21, 1916 – November 15, 1980) was an American playback singer who provided a voice or singing voice in many films, for actors in musicals and for many Disney characters. He was born in Johnson, Nebraska, and died on November 15, 1980 of a brain tumor in Los Angeles, California.
Edelweiss
Julie Andrews
Edelweiss
Edelweiss
Something Good
Julie Andrews
Something Good
Something Good
Do Re Mi
Julie Andrews
Do Re Mi
Do Re Mi
Edelweiss
Bill Lee
Edelweiss
Edelweiss
Performer
So Long Farewell
Charmian Carr
So Long Farewell
So Long Farewell
Something Good
Julie Andrews
Something Good
Something Good
Younger Than Springtime
Bill Lee
Younger Than Springtime
Younger Than Springtime
Performer
Edelweiss
Charmian Carr & Bill Lee
Edelweiss
Edelweiss
Performer
Lonesome Polecat
Bill Lee
Lonesome Polecat
Lonesome Polecat
Edelweiss
Bill Lee
Edelweiss
Edelweiss
Performer
