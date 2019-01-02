Nina Lindberg Nesbitt (born 11 July 1994) is a Scottish singer-songwriter and musician. Nesbitt has two top 40 singles and is best known for her single "Stay Out", which peaked at number 21 on the UK Singles Chart in April 2013.

Her first official EP, The Apple Tree, was released in April 2012 and peaked at No. 6 on the iTunes download charts after receiving airplay on BBC Radio 1, and also peaked at the top of the iTunes singer/songwriter chart. The Way in the World EP and single were released on 23 July 2013, as a follow-up to "Stay Out". In August 2013, she recorded a version of Fleetwood Mac's "Don't Stop", for a new John Lewis advertising campaign, subsequently charting at number 61. Nesbitt released her debut album, Peroxide, on 17 February 2014.

As a songwriter, she has written for various artists including Jessie Ware (‘Slow Me Down from the 2017 ‘Glasshouse’ album), Olivia Holt (her debut single ‘Phoenix’), Don Diablo (‘Put It On’) and The Shires (three songs on their ‘My Universe’ album). She also started producing music from her own Nightwatch Studio in 2017. Her first production was the intro single to her upcoming second album "The Moments I'm Missing".