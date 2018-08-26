Sophie PaciniBorn 12 December 1991
Sophie Pacini
Sophie Pacini Biography
Sophie Pacini (born December 12, 1991 in Munich) is a German-Italian pianist, whose core repertoire covers the First Viennese School and the Romantic Music of the 19th century.
Schumann, Clara: Scherzo No. 2 in C Minor, Op. 14
Clara Schumann
Hungarian Rhapsodie No 6
Franz Liszt
Réminiscences de Don Juan, S.418
Franz Liszt
Piano Sonata No. 21 in C major, Op. 53 "Waldstein
Ludwig van Beethoven
Scherzo No 2 in B flat minor, Op.31
Frédéric Chopin
