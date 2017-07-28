Yo MajestyFormed 2000
Yo Majesty
2000
Yo Majesty Biography (Wikipedia)
Yo! Majesty is an American hip hop group consisting of singer Jwl B and rappers Shunda K and Shon B, produced by UK-based electro group HardfeelingsUK.
Yo! Majesty was mentioned as one of the 'Top 11 new bands of 2008' by NME magazine as well as one of the '25 Most Exciting Bands in America'.
Yo Majesty Tracks
Club Action
Yo Majesty
Club Action
Club Action
Last played on
Club Action (MYRNE Edit)
Yo Majesty
Club Action (MYRNE Edit)
Club Action (MYRNE Edit)
Last played on
Club Action (Smookie Illson Boot)
Yo Majesty
Club Action (Smookie Illson Boot)
Club Action (Smookie Illson Boot)
Last played on
Pump Action
Yo Majesty
Pump Action
Pump Action
Last played on
Club Action (Smookie Illson Bootleg) vs BingBong
Yo Majesty
Club Action (Smookie Illson Bootleg) vs BingBong
Club Action (Smookie Illson Bootleg) vs BingBong
Last played on
Club Bingbong (RL Grime Edit)
Yo Majesty
Club Bingbong (RL Grime Edit)
Club Bingbong (RL Grime Edit)
Last played on
Don't Let Go (Green Money Remix)
Yo Majesty
Don't Let Go (Green Money Remix)
Don't Let Go (Green Money Remix)
Last played on
Club Action (Stanton Warriors' Mo Bass Remix)
Yo Majesty
Club Action (Stanton Warriors' Mo Bass Remix)
Don't Let Go (Utah Jazz Remix)
Yo Majesty
Don't Let Go (Utah Jazz Remix)
Don't Let Go (A1 Bassline Remix) Clean
Yo Majesty
Don't Let Go (A1 Bassline Remix) Clean
Don't Let Go
Yo Majesty
Don't Let Go
Don't Let Go
Last played on
Don't Let Go <Clean>
Yo Majesty
Don't Let Go <Clean>
Yo Majesty Links
