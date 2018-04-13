The Sorcerers
The Sorcerers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2e7291f1-7335-48d2-ad37-be656d031880
The Sorcerers Tracks
Sort by
In Pursuit Of Shai Hulud
The Sorcerers
In Pursuit Of Shai Hulud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In Pursuit Of Shai Hulud
Last played on
The Viking of 5th Avenue
The Sorcerers
The Viking of 5th Avenue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Viking of 5th Avenue
Last played on
Pinch Of The Death Nerve
The Sorcerers
Pinch Of The Death Nerve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pinch Of The Death Nerve
Last played on
Night Of The Sorcerer
The Sorcerers
Night Of The Sorcerer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Of The Sorcerer
Last played on
Cave Of Brahma
The Sorcerers
Cave Of Brahma
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cave Of Brahma
Last played on
The Sorcerers Links
Back to artist